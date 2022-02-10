Bowling Green State University hockey has another tough test this weekend.
After getting swept by top-ranked Minnesota State at Slater Family Ice Arena, BGSU will travel to Houghton to take on 14th ranked Michigan Tech. The Huskies are currently in second in the CCHA standings.
This is the first and only time these two teams matchup in the regular season.
“It will be a tough task. They have an experienced team that knows how they want to play. They’re really good at home,” head coach Ty Eigner said. “This weekend with the 100th Winter Carnival, it will be a fun atmosphere for our guys.”
The Falcons only scored one goal in the series against MSU. They were shut out in Saturday’s game. It was the first time the Falcons were held scoreless this season.
BGSU won’t have an easier time this weekend. Michigan Tech is second in the conference in goals allowed per game with 1.81 goals.
The Falcons will face another top CCHA goaltender in junior Blake Pietila. He is second in the conference behind MSU’s Dryden McKay in goals allowed per game and save percentage. Pietila allows 1.76 goals per game and has a .921 save percentage.
Eigner said MSU and Michigan Tech are similar in their defensive success and both have experienced rosters.
The Huskies also boast a formidable offense. They are third in the conference in goals scored per game with 3.27 goals.
After the game on Saturday against MSU, Eigner was upset with the team’s effort. However, he said after watching the tape of that game, the team’s effort wasn’t the issue.
“When you play good teams, like MSU or Michigan Tech or anybody in our league, these little plays that seem insignificant at the time can end up significant,” Eigner said. “If you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, they can take advantage of that.”
If it turns out to be another defensive series, the Falcons will lean on freshman goaltender Christian Stoever.
He had a solid weekend despite giving up seven goals in the series. Stoever gave up five goals in Saturday’s game, but Eigner said it wasn’t all on Stoever.
So far this season, Stoever is allowing 2.77 goals per game and has a save percentage of .905.
Stoever has shown he can be an everyday goaltender for BGSU.
“Christian has done a really good job in a difficult spot. Every goalie wants to play all the time but I’m not sure he envisioned coming in here and being the guy and running with it,” Eigner said.
BGSU is 13-12-3 on the season. They are in fourth in the CCHA standings with 30 points. The sweep did not lose a position for the Falcons, but gave the teams below them a chance to catch up.
Eigner said if the team wants to be viewed as a contender, then they have to play good teams.
The Falcons are still in position to host a first round CCHA playoff series. With three series left, getting points in Houghton will go a long way.
“We’ve said every weekend is the biggest weekend of the year just because of the points. Every weekend we play, there’s less and less points available to figure out where you end up in the standings,” Eigner said.
Both games will be broadcasted on 88.1 WBGU. Friday’s game will start at 7:07 p.m. and Saturday’s game will start at 5:07 p.m.