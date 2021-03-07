Bowling Green players celebrate a game-winning goal in overtime by forward Kennedy White, center, at the conclusion of a match Sunday afternoon at Cochrane Stadium in Bowling Green. White headed home an Alexis Miller corner kick with just under four minutes gone in overtime, lifting Bowling Green to a 1-0 win over Ohio. The Falcons outshot the Bobcats, 22-3, and BGSU had an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal. Ohio goalkeeper Sydney Malham made seven stops to keep the match tied until White’s winner. White’s goal was her second in as many matches for the Falcons (2-0, 2-0 MAC). Lili Berg picked up the complete-match shutout, making one save en route to the clean sheet.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two killed in two-vehicle crash on US 6 and Ohio 199
- 2 women arrested for theft at Kroger
- Pole hits car on I-75
- BGSU student, who was alleged victim of hazing, has died
- Demolition planned for BGSU Administration Building
- Updated: BGSU student remains hospitalized in alleged hazing incident
- BGSU, BG police investigating 'alleged hazing activity'
- Walmart employee cited for theft
- Former doctor appears in court
- Tyson hit the lottery with Mike’s Party Mart
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.