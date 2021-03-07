Bowling Green players celebrate a game-winning goal in overtime by forward Kennedy White, center, at the conclusion of a match Sunday afternoon at Cochrane Stadium in Bowling Green. White headed home an Alexis Miller corner kick with just under four minutes gone in overtime, lifting Bowling Green to a 1-0 win over Ohio. The Falcons outshot the Bobcats, 22-3, and BGSU had an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal. Ohio goalkeeper Sydney Malham made seven stops to keep the match tied until White’s winner. White’s goal was her second in as many matches for the Falcons (2-0, 2-0 MAC). Lili Berg picked up the complete-match shutout, making one save en route to the clean sheet.

0
0
0
0
0