NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing

Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Paul Sancya

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — NASCAR just got more interesting down the stretch.

Kevin Harvick won his first Cup race in nearly two years at Michigan International Speedway over the weekend — a result that could mean a driver who has a win getting knocked out of the playoffs.

