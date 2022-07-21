Amazon Prime TNF Additions Football

Andrew Whitworth arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. With less than two months before its first regular season game, Prime Video’s crew for “Thursday Night Football” is nearly set. Kaylee Hartung has been hired by Amazon as the sideline reporter while Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib have signed on as contributors for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 Jordan Strauss

Prime Video's crew for "Thursday Night Football" is nearly set, less than two months before its first regular-season game.

Kaylee Hartung has been hired by Amazon as the sideline reporter while Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib have signed on as contributors for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

