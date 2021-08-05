Bowling Green State University women’s soccer head coach Jimmy Walker has announced the addition of two transfers. Rylee Clark and Kasey Hartmann have joined the defending Mid-American Conference champions for the 2021 season.
Clark, a midfielder, spent the 2020-21 academic year at Wright State University. On the team, in the spring, she had three points on a goal and an assist.
Clark played a total of 566 minutes in her freshman season, including a season-high 79 minutes in the Detroit Mercy match. She scored a goal in that contest, and had an assist on the winning goal against Youngstown State.
A native of Oregon, Clark graduated from Clay High School, where she was a multi-year all-conference and all-district performer and earned All-Ohio honors as a senior in 2019. The Eagles won the Three Rivers Athletic Conference championship in three consecutive seasons from 2016-18, and captured a district title in 2019. Clark was the class valedictorian and homecoming Queen at Clay, and she played club soccer for Pacesetter SC.
“Rylee Clark is a talented young midfield player that we are excited to have at BGSU,” Walker said. “She has a really good engine in the midfield and does very well keeping the ball. On top of being a good player, she is an awesome person that aligns with our core values at BGSU.”
“Starting the recruiting process over as a transfer, I knew exactly what I was looking for in a school,” Clark said. “I found that Bowling Green State Univrsity had it all! From academics to athletics, I knew I had found my second family and new home.”
Hartmann, a goalkeeper, comes to BGSU after three years at Saint Louis University, where the Billikens won the Atlantic 10 regular-season and tournament championships in all three seasons. SLU posted records of 50-9-4 overall and 27-0-1 in conference regular-season play in those three seasons.
In 2020-21, Hartmann played in one match, combining on a shutout win over Duquesne. She saw action in four contests in the previous season, including a 2-1 win over Indiana State in which she played all 90 minutes. She made three saves in the Billikens’ match vs. Notre Dame, and combined on a shutout win over Richmond.
As a freshman, Hartmann saw time between the posts in three matches, and was a part of two combined shutouts, picking up the win in one of those matches (vs. Rhode Island).
In her SLU career, she had a 2-1-0 record and a goals-against average of 1.38. She was named to the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in all three seasons.
Hartmann, a native of St. Louis, earned all-state honors as a senior at Lutheran South High School, and also earned Metro Conference Goalkeeper-of-the-Year accolades. The all-state honor was the second of her career.
“Kasey Hartmann is an extremely experienced goalkeeper who is transferring in from a great program in SLU,” said Walker. “She has great size and athleticism and is a competitor.”