In this Dec. 10, 2010, file photo, Harlem Globetrotters Fred "Curly" Neal spins a ball on his head prior to the bidding for the Naismith Rules, the original rules for basketball, framed at right, at Sotheby's in New York. Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died the Globetrotters announced Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 77. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)