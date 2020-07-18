OREGON — The Toledo Junior Golf Association competed in the Eagles Landing Junior on Thursday.
Bowling Green High School graduate Macy Hanus won the girls division with a round of 71.
Boys 16-18
Joey Hoppenjans, 2021, Sylvania, 31-38—69
Tedmund Schroyer, 2020, Sylvania, 37-35—72
Jake Forehand, 2021, Attica, 37-35—72
Girls 16-18
Macy Hanus, 2020, Bowling Green, 35-36—71
Lexie Murphy, 2022, Maumee, 36-42—78
Emma Mulder, 2020, Temperance, Michigan 39-39—78
Boys 14-15
Conner Musil, 2023, Temperance, Michigan 9-45—54
Finley Siegel, 2023, Perrysburg , 10-45—55
Charlie Robertson, 2023, swanton, 11-47—58
Girls 14-15
Hannah Chung, 2023, Sylvania, 42-43—85
Kenzie Schroeder, 2023, Hicksville, 39-49—88
Emma Myers, 2025, Toledo, 46-47—93
Boys 10-13
Maxwell Crooks, 2025, Sylvania, -39—39
Evan Maki, 2026, Sylvania, -40—40
Reed Chaudhary, 2025, Bloomfield Township, Michigan -41—41
Girls 10-13
Ryan Dickman, 2027, Fremont, -50—50