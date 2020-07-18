OREGON — The Toledo Junior Golf Association competed in the Eagles Landing Junior on Thursday.

Bowling Green High School graduate Macy Hanus won the girls division with a round of 71.

Boys 16-18

Joey Hoppenjans, 2021, Sylvania, 31-38—69

Tedmund Schroyer, 2020, Sylvania, 37-35—72

Jake Forehand, 2021, Attica, 37-35—72

Girls 16-18

Macy Hanus, 2020, Bowling Green, 35-36—71

Lexie Murphy, 2022, Maumee, 36-42—78

Emma Mulder, 2020, Temperance, Michigan 39-39—78

Boys 14-15

Conner Musil, 2023, Temperance, Michigan 9-45—54

Finley Siegel, 2023, Perrysburg , 10-45—55

Charlie Robertson, 2023, swanton, 11-47—58

Girls 14-15

Hannah Chung, 2023, Sylvania, 42-43—85

Kenzie Schroeder, 2023, Hicksville, 39-49—88

Emma Myers, 2025, Toledo, 46-47—93

Boys 10-13

Maxwell Crooks, 2025, Sylvania, -39—39

Evan Maki, 2026, Sylvania, -40—40

Reed Chaudhary, 2025, Bloomfield Township, Michigan -41—41

Girls 10-13

Ryan Dickman, 2027, Fremont, -50—50

