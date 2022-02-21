KENT, Ohio – Bowling Green State University sophomore Nyla Hampton scored 12 of her career-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, lifting the BGSU women’s basketball team to a 77-67 win over Kent State University Monday at the M.A.C. Center.
Hampton went 8-of-11 from the field and 7-of-10 from the stripe, adding three assists and three steals.
Fellow sophomore Kenzie Lewis had a season-high 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while senior Madisen Parker added 10 for the Falcons (13-12, 8-8 Mid-American Conference).
“I’m so proud of the toughness and resilience of our team. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of people tonight and made some really gritty winning plays,” BGSU coach Robyn Fralick said.
Bridget Dunn led the Golden Flashes (16-9, 8-8 MAC) with 21 points.
BGSU shot 51.8%, including a 14-of-24 effort (58.3%) in the second half. The Falcons scored 44 of their 77 points in the paint and attempted only 12 three-pointers, making five for a long-range success rate of 41.7%.
Two of BGSU’s three-pointers, not surprisingly, came from Madisen Parker. Parker hit the 235th triple of her BGSU career with 5:58 remaining in the third quarter, tying her with Tracy Pontius (2007-11) for third place on the school list.
Then, just over four minutes later, Parker hit her 236th career trey. She now trails only Lauren Prochaska (310 three-pointers from 2007-11) and Sydney Lambert (241 from 2015-19) on the BGSU career chart.
The fourth quarter began with Kent State scoring the first four points before Parker hit a driving layup to give BGSU a 59-58 lead. Casey Santoro answered with a layup.
But out of a timeout, Hampton converted a spectacular driving layup, switching the ball to her right hand and flipping it off the glass and through the hoop as she was fouled.
Hampton’s free throw, with 7:05 on the clock, gave BGSU a 62-60 lead, and the Falcons never trailed again.
BGSU guard Amy Velasco had a well-rounded game with nine points, five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot.
Sharpshooter Morgan Sharps scored seven points, while Sophie Dziekan had six points, a BG-high four rebounds and a block.
BGSU, in ninth place in the MAC at the beginning of the day, moves into a four-way tie for sixth, as only one game separates the fourth- through ninth-place teams in the standings. Only eight teams will make the conference tournament
The Falcons will play for the sixth time in a 12-day span, hosting Akron on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Stroh Center.
Then, BGSU will head to Oxford for a Saturday matchup with Miami. The Falcons and RedHawks will meet in a 2 p.m. start.