Hall of Fame Mills Football

Carolina Panthers linebackers coach Sam Mills watches from the sideline during the team's NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21, 2004, in Charlotte, N.C. After his playing career with the New Orleans Saints and the Panthers, Mills went into coaching with Carolina, and was an assistant when he was diagnosed with intestinal cancer before the 2003 season. (John Byrum/Spartanburg Herald-Journal via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Perhaps the late Sam Mills would have been a blue-chip college recruit and high NFL draft pick had someone invented — as the 5-foot-9 linebacker memorably suggested — "a computer to measure heart."

Mills played Division III college football and was not drafted. That made his rise to stardom with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers — and his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, this weekend — all the more remarkable.

