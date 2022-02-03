Boston Celtics coach Bill Fitch reacts as he heads off the floor at Boston Garden Sunday, May 4, 1981, after the Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 91-90, to win the NBA Eastern Conference. Bill Fitch, who guided the Boston Celtics to one of their championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career spanning three decades, has died. He was 89. A two-time NBA coach of the year, Fitch died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Lake Conroe, Texas.(AP Photo/File)