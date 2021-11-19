TONTOGANY — North Baltimore 6-foot-1 senior Grace Hagemeyer pieced together a double-double 26 points and 13 rebounds in leading the Tigers to a 50-16 season opening victory over host Otsego.
“I feel like it was a good way to start off the season,” Hagemeyer said. “We definitely still have a lot to work on, but we pushed through our mistakes, and we stayed together as a team and really finished strong.”
Hagemeyer scored the first eight points of the game in just over two minutes. Five minutes after the opening tipoff, Hagemeyer had scored 12 points as the Tigers rolled to a 15-0 lead.
The Tigers’ offense clicked playing basic basketball — pick and rolls and give and goes. But the defensive also thrived, forcing 34 turnovers.
“We had a ton of pressure and aggression. We’ve worked on that pretty much every day, drill after drill, on who we want to be defensively,” Otsego coach Cody Pelton said.
“These girls have bought into what they want to be. Over time, they haven’t been the up-time aggression type of team. I’ve kind of grown them into that the past couple years,” Pelton continued. “This year I can see all that progression. They bought into drills, they bought into practice, and I see it tonight for the first time.”
Senior Emma Cotterman led the Tigers with six steals, Hagemeyer and senior Hailey Lennard had four apiece, senior Halie Inbody had three steals, and senior Leia Thomas and junior Cadence Andrich had two apiece.
Pelton defense, led by Hagemeyer and Lennard, is the team’s focus. The Tigers held the Knights to 18 percent shooting from the field (5 for 28).
“Our No. 1 strength is our defense. We feel we can matchup with just about anyone and we have the experience to switch/adjust to different things as needed. I don’t believe any offense is comfortable when playing us,” Pelton said.
“This is what wins us games as our defense is, in my opinion, one of the best in the area. We will mostly play man-to-man, but we do like to switch defenses often and be in and out of zones, a lot of times even mid possession,” Pelton continued.
“Grace can matchup and hold down opposing scoring bigs,” Pelton continued. “Hailey, as she will be asked often, is to be guarding the best opposing guard. She is a long athletic defender that makes it difficult for guards to get around and score over.”
Offensively, NB got eight players into the scoring column as Lennard scored seven and junior Lydia Feehan scored six. The Tigers were 23 for 56 (41%) from the field.
“We played nine and all nine showed me everything I like to see,” Pelton said.
The only hiccup for NB was a second quarter in which the Tigers committed seven turnovers and only outscored the Knights, 7-3.
“The second quarter, we wanted to play clean basketball and that was not clean basketball,” Pelton said.
Otsego coach Eric Simon thought that second quarter showed what his young team can do as it gets playing experience.
“The whole year is going to be a learning process. We have 18 in the program, 12 of them are freshmen, and two freshmen are playing full time on varsity, so it’s just a learning process,” Simon said.
Freshman post Sam Lehr was Otsego’s top scorer with four points, plus she grabbed eight rebounds. NB held a 33-25 advantage off the boards, and Simon said there were moments when his team impressed him.
“Just when they are coachable — when you work on something, and you see it come through it is great. You take a time out when you see it happen,” Simon said.
“On the other end when you see on the same things happening again and again, playing is the best thing you can do. This group will play and we’re going to hang our hat all year on just playing hard.”
For Pelton, it was a great precursor to prepare the Tigers for Blanchard Valley Conference play. Because of the depth, Pelton expects his team to be in the mix for a BVC crown.
“League champions is always the goal. We expect to compete for it,” Pelton said. “As always, the BVC is loaded with talented players and great coaching. It’s an incredibly difficult conference to win as the competition is top notch.”
NORTH BALTIMORE (50)
Grace Hagemeyer 13-0-26; Leia Thomas 1-1-3; Lydia Feehan 3-0-6; Halie Inbody 1-1-3; Emma Cotterman 1-0-2; Hailey Lennard 3-0-7; Lucy Trout 0-1-1; Cadence Andrich 1-0-2; Totals 23-3-50.
OTSEGO (16)
Emma Gibbs 1-0-3; Sam Lehr 1-2-4; Rylee Brown 1-0-3; Lauren Hillesheim 0-1-1; Kaylee Eberly 1-0-3; Sophie Dimick 1-0-2; Totals 5-3-16
North Baltimore 18 7 8 15 - 50
Otsego 5 3 6 2 - 16
3 pt. goals—NB – Lennard; Otsego – Gibbs, Brown, Eberly. Rebounds—NB 33, Otsego 25. Turnovers—Otsego 34, NB 15.