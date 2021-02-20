PEMBERVILLE — In a hard fought physical battle where Aubrey Haas scored her 1,000th career point, Eastwood defeated Evergreen 67-51 Saturday afternoon to win a Division III sectional title.
The game had a slow start, with the score just 2-0 in favor of Eastwood five minutes into the game. But Morgan Foster of Evergreen and Kaitlyn Luidhardt of the Eagles started to get into a groove and the score stood at 9-7 after one.
The second quarter started out quickly for the Eagles, as Makenna Souder drove straight to the lane and put a layup in with the contact.
Evergreen fought back with a 5-0 run to take the lead 12-11. Just minutes after taking the lead, Eastwood’s Kayla Buehler hit a corner 3 to put the Eagles up 14-12. The Eagles pushed the lead up to 22-19 to end the half in a physical first half where Evergreen made it difficult for Eastwood to have any success on the inside, Eastwood head coach Nick Schmeltz said.
“Evergreen had a really good game plan,” he said. “They were just going to pack it in and essentially they were playing man, but they were sagging so far off us it was like a zone defense. Come tournament time you are a little tense and Evergreen got to play two nights before. We hadn’t played for a week.”
Haas, who needed eight points to reach 1,000 points, had two at halftime.
“Obviously there was that sense of nervousness,” she said. “But more from the team aspect I wanted the team to win, I wanted the team to play well. So that was the first thing on my mind and my second thought was my points. So I just kept taking it to them in the second half and driving to the basket, hoping they would foul me and send me to the line.”
Getting to the line was literally the first thing that happened in the second half, as she drove and converted an and-one to bring her points up to five.
Haas continued to be aggressive the entire quarter and just a few minutes later netted her 1,000th point on a driving layup just after she missed a 3.
She is the 11th player in Eastwood girls basketball history to accomplish the feat.
“I think I’m still kind of like in shock about it — I don’t think I realize how big of a milestone it is for me. But it is definitely something that I will remember for the rest of my life and the rest of my senior season,” Haas said.
“For a junior to get a thousand that is pretty special,” Schmeltz said. “Fortunately for Aubrey she has started and played in every game from her freshman year to her junior year now, but you’ve still got to be able to score some points to do that and to do it in three years is pretty special.”
Haas, along with Souder’s 10-point quarter, propelled the Eagles to a monster 30-point quarter as a team and a 52-34 lead after three quarters.
“She kind of had her typical Aubrey Haas quarter there in the third quarter which was good for our team because that kind of set a spark. Makenna Souder played really well today for us getting out in transition and finishing as well,” Schmeltz said.
The fourth quarter got a little dicey for the Eagles, who had a 60-37 lead in the fourth quarter. The Vikings fought back to make it an 11-point game with just under two minutes left. The Eagles struggled to handle for the full-court press for a stretch.
In the end, the Eagles finished strong.
Souder led Eastwood with 19 points. Haas had 17.
Vikings freshman Macy Chamberlin led the team with 15, all of which came in the second half. Morgan Foster also pitched in 10 points.
The Eagles will move on to the district semifinals at Anthony Wayne, taking on the winner of Delta and Montpelier at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
EVERGREEN 7 12 15 17 — 51
EASTWOOD 9 13 30 15 — 67
EVERGREEN
Chamberlain, 3-3-0—15; Foster, 4-0-2—10; Schuster, 2-1-0—7; Jordan Lumbrezer, 2-0-2—6; Bowser, 1-1-2—7; Woodring, 2-0-2—6; Riggs, 0-0—0; Sintobin, 0-0—0; Serna, 0-0—0; Robertson, 0-0—0; Wilson, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 14-5-8—51
EASTWOOD
M. Souder, 5-1-6—19; Haas, 5-1-4—2; Rost, 2-0-3—7; Ward, 1-0-4—7; Luidhardt, 1-1-0—5; Buehler, 1-1-0—5; J. Souder, 2-0-3—3; Kingery, 1-0-0—2; Ameling, 0-0—0; Might, 0-0—0; King, 0-0—0; Sandberg, 0-0—0; Friend, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 18-4-19—67