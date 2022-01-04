The Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees took action Dec. 10 regarding the naming of the baseball stadium.
“Gary and Debbie Haas have been generous donors and supporters of BGSU for years,” said Pamela Conlin, vice president for university advancement and president and CEO of the BGSU Foundation Inc. “Their pledge in 2014 was to support BGSU baseball. After dialogue between Gary and Debbie Haas and the BGSU Foundation, they have agreed it is best to unwind this commitment and remove the Haas name from the stadium. The University remains appreciative of Gary and Debbie Haas’ support of BGSU and its students.”
In October 2019, Haas celebrated the naming of Steller Field at Gary Haas Stadium.
Haas Sr., a former BGSU baseball player, attended the school from 1971-74. He was a member of the 1972 Mid-American Conference championship team and the NCAA regional runners-up. He was BGSU Scholar Athlete of the Year in 1974, while leading the team to a school-record 30 wins. Upon completion of his BGSU career, Haas held nine baseball records, including Most Hits in a Season and Career. He was inducted into the BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994, and in May 2019, his jersey number was retired.