BLOOMDALE — Eastwood seniors Aubrey Haas and Brenna Moenter sank four crucial free throws in the final 25 seconds to lead the Eagles to a 60-54 overtime win over Elmwood Friday night.
The Eagles improve to 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference, Lake is 9-2 and 6-1, and 11th-ranked Elmwood falls to 9-2 and 6-2.
The 6-foot-3 Brenna Moenter led the Eagles with 18 points, Haas scored 16, and Kayla Buehler and Kaitlyn Luidhardt scored 14 apiece.
Eastwood’s win avenged a 58-49 loss to Elmwood on Nov. 26, which provided the Eagles with their only league setback.
Eastwood jumped to a 17-5 first quarter lead, but Elmwood weathered the storm and eventually took a 26-23 lead before the Eagles went on a 5-0 run before halftime to take a 28-26 advantage.
The third and fourth quarters saw back-and-forth action with each team going on runs and exchanging the lead.
Eastwood led 40-33 entering the fourth, but Elmwood 6-0 senior standout Brooklyn Thrash scored 11 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime at 50-all.
Thrash fouled out with two minutes remaining in OT, which provided Eastwood with all the momentum they needed, building a 56-50 lead on a three-pointer by Buehler, a basket by Haas and free throw by Moenter.
Elmwood responded with four quick points to close the gap to 56-54 with 25 seconds remaining, but they were forced to foul.
Haas, after missing the front end of a key one-and-one in the fourth quarter, redeemed herself by nailing two free throws, and Moenter followed by doing the same.
Eastwood was 20-for-55 (36%) from the field, 8-for-18 (44%) from beyond the arc and made 12 of 18 free throws (67%).
For the Eagles, Amelia Ward scored three points and Paige Rost added one point.
For Elmwood, Cara Frank scored 12 points, Aubrey Johnson and Anna Barber scored six apiece and Brandi Beckford added five points.
The Royals shot 49% (22-for-45) from the field, were 5-for-13 (38%) from beyond the arc and made 5-of-8 free throws but had 20 turnovers to Eastwood’s 13.