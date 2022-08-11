DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out single in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to five games, beating the Detroit Tigers 4-3 on Thursday.

Gonzalez's hit off Gregory Soto (2-7) allowed the Guardians to escape after they squandered a two-run lead in the ninth. Cleveland is 9-2 in extra innings.

