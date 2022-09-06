Guardians Royals Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez watches his two-run double during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

 Charlie Riedel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Óscar González hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Monday night to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead.

Cleveland moved a game ahead of Minnesota, which lost 5-2 to the New York Yankees. The third-place Chicago White Sox are one game behind the Twins.

