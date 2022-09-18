CLEVELAND (AP) — Austin Hedges scored on an error by shortstop Jermaine Palacios in the 15th inning and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins for the eighth straight time, 7-6 to sweep a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

Amed Rosario, who went 8 for 13 with six RBIs in the twinbill, hit a sharp grounder that Palacios mishandled with two outs. The ball skidded into the outfield, allowing Hedges to score from third and end the 5-hour, 24-minute marathon.

