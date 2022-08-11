Guardians Tigers Baseball

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez slides safely into third during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

DETROIT (AP) — Steven Kwan hit a leadoff triple and scored to help Cleveland Guardians get off to a solid start and beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Wednesday night.

A few hours before the first pitch, the Tigers fired general manager Al Avila to end his seven-year tenure without a postseason appearance.

