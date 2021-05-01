When the world shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic last spring, golf courses were one of the many things that took a hit.
For some golf courses that weren’t seeing a ton of new customers, originally the pandemic just seemed like more bad news.
“I don’t want to sound like we were going out of business but we were hanging on and we didn’t have the money to replace new equipment. We were just kind of putting Band-Aids on stuff,” said Doug Michael, golf director at Sycamore Hill Golf Club in Fremont.
For Jonathan Lenox, director of golf at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green, the term “struggling” didn’t apply to his golf course, but it did apply to others around the area.
“I don’t know if the pandemic helped us, but I know that it helped a lot of smaller courses in the area,” Lenox said.
Once the initial scare of COVID-19 started to ease a little, many flocked to golf.
“We had a very good year last year,” said Cary Long, general manger of Riverby Hills Golf Club in Bowling Green. “Once we were able to open, people were coming out, they got more comfortable. They couldn’t do any other things, but they were able to golf, be outside, feel safe and give them something to do to not be locked up in their house.”
It wasn’t just the regulars that originally left due to the pandemic that were coming either. New people from all over the area were starting to find a hobby in the sport.
“It exposed a lot of people to the game,” Long said. “Even as things start to open back up, a lot of people still aren’t comfortable with COVID. Golf is still something that they can do outside and still feel safe.”
Money was a boon due to the influx of people as well and many golf courses around the area used that money to improve their courses in ways they hadn’t been able to do previously.
“We got 10 more golf carts. We got some new equipment for outside. It was kind of nice to spend money again,” Michael said.
More money and customers is always a good thing when it comes to running a business. But even though course owners an uptick of business, it was still a very stressful time for the owners.
No one was completely certain what they needed to do to safely operate during the pandemic. The uptick of golfers brought in more money, yes, but it also brought in a lot more people in a time where large amounts of people in one place just wasn’t common.
Like many businesses around the area, new ideas were introduced to keep their business safe.
“At first there was a rule that you could only ride on a cart by yourself. Then a couple of golf courses in the area came up with something new. What they did was they put plastic windshields in between the two riders, so that way you could have two riders on a cart,” Michael said.
With these safety protocols still in place, and the vast improvements that they were able to make to their courses, owners around the area are hoping that those new customers will keep coming in, and bring along some new friends as well.
“Hopefully people enjoyed themselves last year and they’ll continue to do it.” Long said. “Even as restaurants have started to open, some people don’t want to go into them. With golf they can go outside with their friends and have a good time.”
As the pandemic seems to being coming to an end soon, owners are just as happy as anyone else, but they are grateful that something good came out that was all around bad for everyone.
“It is just an opportunity to grow the game and get more people involved. At the beginning of the year there wasn’t little league baseball, there wasn’t soccer. So families were looking opportunities to spend time with their kids outside and golf was an avenue to do that,” Lenox said.