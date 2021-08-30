The Bowling Green State University women’s basketball team broke out last season, going 21-8 overall, 14-4 in the Mid-American Conference and winning a regular season conference title.
This year, they’ll look to continue to improve on that with a ton of returning players.
Head coach Robyn Fralick knew that her team was going to be young last season. Come mid-season, they were starting three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior. She didn’t know how well they would produce on the court, due to the crazy preaseaon that came during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
They produced and then some, lifting the Falcons out of a streak of six-straight losing seasons.
Freshman Lexi Fleming led the team in scoring, averaging just under 16 per game, earning All-MAC honors as well as being named the freshman of the year in the conference. Freshman Kenzie Lewis led the team in assists with 89, freshman Nyla Hampton was named to an All-MAC defensive team, sophomore Elissa Brett led the team in rebounds with just under seven per game and Kadie Hempfling is the experienced leader that glues it all together.
This year, Fralick is excited to get all five of those starters back, and have a normal offseason as well.
“Something that I am excited about is just the consistency of time we will have with them to work on the court, weight room, the time we’ll have together to work on the culture of our team. We had a very young team last year and we didn’t get all the access we normally get because of the pandemic,” Fralick said.
Despite all that the Falcons get back, they do lose some significant pieces that came off the bench. Angela Perry and Claire Glowniak were both 6-foot-2 centers that came in and gave the Falcons a different look last season. They are gone, and so too seemingly is most of the size that the Falcons utilized last season.
“Claire and Angela gave us a lot of great depth, they came in and gave us a different look. We have some young kids that we are really excited about, that will continue to develop, and as we get into the practice I think we will have a better feel for our team’s makeup,” Fralick said.
Those young players include two freshmen on last year’s team in Sophie Dziekan, a 6-foot-2 forward and Olivia Hill, a 6-foot forward. They also bring the Ohio High School Division III Player of the Year in 6-foot forward Zoe Miller in the 2021 recruiting class.
Even with the lack of experienced size, Fralick thinks that this team can be better at rebounding, something you wouldn’t expect from a team that is primed to have their tallest player in their starting lineup be 5-foot-10.
“Every season our staff thoroughly evaluates our team and there is always something that we can get better at. We feel like we can become a better rebounding team. We want to do a better job of minimizing other team’s free throw attempts and we also think with time that we can become a better team at playing together,” Fralick said.
The Falcons also bring in two other freshmen from the 2021 class, as well as a transfer from Xavier, all guards. Jocelyn Tate, Amy Velasco and Morgan Sharps will look to add to an already talented guard group for the Falcons.
“We are really excited about our freshmen coming in,” Fralick said. “We’ve gotten to know them and their families really well. We think they are a great fit in the way we play and our culture, so we are thrilled that they chose to be Falcons.”
And while seniors Perry and Glowniak decided to move on and not use their extra year of eligibility from the pandemic, senior Madisen Parker decided to return. With her, she brings not only an incredible shooting form as she led the team in 3-point percentage last year at 45%, but she also brings off court intangibles as well.
“She (Parker) is such a special kid. On the court we all know that she is an elite shooter, which has brought a lot to our team. But the magnitude of her impact on our program, what she brings to our team off the court is just incredible. Her leadership, her maturity, incredibly selfless, team-first, just the model of great behavior. She is incredible, we are so fortunate to have a leader and a teammate like Madisen Parker,” Fralick said.
The Falcons shocked the whole conference last year with their gritty style of play. They came so close to an NCAA Tournament bid, falling in the MAC championship to Central Michigan. With a full offseason, and a team that returns a ton of experience, Fralick’s crew will look to reach even higher heights this coming season.
“Something that we talked about with our team at the end of last season, was that they changed and elevated the expectations of the program. That will continue to be important. What they were able to do changed what we expected and elevated what we expected and that will be the same moving forward,” Fralick said.