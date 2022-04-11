Payton Gottshall added another chapter to her Bowling Green State University softball history on Sunday. Gottshall threw a no-hitter as the Falcons downed the University at Buffalo, 4-0, to clinch a series win at Meserve Field.
The Bulls picked up a come-from-behind win in the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader, capturing a 7-6 win over the Falcons in eight innings.
One day after striking out a school-record 23 batters in a 14-inning win over the Bulls, Gottshall faced just one batter over the minimum on Sunday. She hit the game’s first batter with a pitch, but that hitter, Anna Aguon, was caught stealing to end the inning.
UB’s only other baserunner came on another HBP, as Alexis Lucyshyn was also hit by a pitch to begin the fifth. Then, Gottshall set down the final nine Buffalo batters, with five strikeouts and four infield popups during that span.
For the game, Gottshall struck out nine batters en route to her sixth complete-game shutout and her second no-hitter of the year.
Peyton Dolejs led the way for the Falcons at the plate, going 3-for-4 and scoring a pair of runs in the win.
In the opener, Reagan Williamson homered and drove in three runs, but a sixth-inning grand slam by the Bulls’ Olivia Kincanon tied the game at 6-6, and UB scratched a run across in the eighth inning to capture the win.
The Falcons will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Detroit Mercy in a non-conference contest beginning at 5 p.m. at Meserve Field.