Payton Gottshall threw her seventh shutout of the season and Greta L’Esperance played key roles on both offense and defense as the Bowling Green State University softball team downed Kent State University, 1-0, in Mid-American Conference action on Sunday at Meserve Field.
L’Esperance had two hits in each game of Sunday’s doubleheader for the Falcons (19-21, 11-14 MAC), scoring the lone run in game two.
The Golden Flashes (16-19, 12-9 MAC) picked up a 2-1 victory in the opening game of the day, scoring a pair of unearned runs in the third inning.
Gottshall pitched a pair of complete games for the Falcons, throwing 172 of her 254 total pitches for strikes.
L’Esperance led off the third inning of the nightcap with a single, and the Falcon centerfielder wound up tagging and scoring easily on a fly ball to right by Sammy Dees. That proved to be the lone run of the contest.
With two outs in the seventh, Brooklyn Whitt singled up the middle, but BG L’Esperance charged the ball and threw a strike to catcher Evelyn Loyola to cut down KSU’s Kennadie Goth attempting to score from second. The throw was in plenty of time to beat Goth, and Loyola applied the game-ending tag.