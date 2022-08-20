PGA Tour Gore Golf

Jason Gore celebrates after hitting a birdie chip shot on the first green during the final round of the RSM Classic golf tournament on Nov. 18, 2018, in St. Simons Island, Ga. The tour announced Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that it has hired Gore as a senior vice president and player adviser to the commissioner. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

 Stephen B. Morton

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jason Gore spent four years at the USGA keeping a better line of communication with players. Now the PGA Tour has hired him for a similar role.

Gore has been hired as a senior vice president and player advisory to the commissioner, a move the tour described Friday as a player advocate to further strengthen the relationship between the tour and the players.

