Bowling Green men’s basketball head coach Michael Huger has announced that senior guard Myron Gordon and junior forward Joe Reece have been dismissed from the team for failure to meet program standards.
“I want to wish Myron and Joe the very best in their future endeavors,” Huger said. “They have made contributions to our program. At the same time, there are standards of behavior within the framework of our team that we expect to be met by all of our student-athletes. Failure to do so on a consistent basis has resulted in the loss of the privilege of being members of this team.”