TOLEDO — The Toledo Junior Golf Association held the Tom Taylor Memorial at Toledo Country Club on Monday.
Golfers from Wood County took second-place honors in the boys and girls 16-18 age groups.
Boys 16-18
Andrew Briars, 2021, Maumee 39-40—79
Luke Gordon, 2020, Perrysburg 35-45—80
Charlie Riggs, 2021, Sylvania 41-40—81
Max Leppelmeier, 2021, Wauseon 42-39—81
Tommy McWatters, 2021, Wauseon 40-41—81
Girls 16-18
Riley Kleck, 2021, Napoleon 38-39—77
Macy Hanus, 2020, Bowling Green 42-37—79
Payton Donnelly, 2023, Curtice 38-45—83
Boys 14-15
Logan Sutto, 2024, Waterville 39-40—79
Myles Murphy, 2024, Maumee 38-41—79
Cahle Roth, 2024, Archbold 39-45—84
Girls 14-15
Kenzie Schroeder, 2023, Hicksville 49-50—99
Lilly Black, 2023, Whitehouse 55-48—103
Emma Myers, 2025, Toledo 48-56—104
Boys 10-13
Maxwell Crooks, 2025, Sylvania 42—42
Jack Leppelmeier, 2026, Wauseon 43—43
Josh Weisenburger, 2025, Perrysburg 44—44
Grady Short, 2027, Archbold 44—44
Girls 10-13
Kennedy Donnelly, 2026, Curtice 52—52
Ryan Dickman, 2027, Fremont 66—66
Sophia Stanton, 2026, Maumee 70—70