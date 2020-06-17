TOLEDO — The Toledo Junior Golf Association held the Tom Taylor Memorial at Toledo Country Club on Monday.

Golfers from Wood County took second-place honors in the boys and girls 16-18 age groups.

Boys 16-18

Andrew Briars, 2021, Maumee 39-40—79

Luke Gordon, 2020, Perrysburg 35-45—80

Charlie Riggs, 2021, Sylvania 41-40—81

Max Leppelmeier, 2021, Wauseon 42-39—81

Tommy McWatters, 2021, Wauseon 40-41—81

Girls 16-18

Riley Kleck, 2021, Napoleon 38-39—77

Macy Hanus, 2020, Bowling Green 42-37—79

Payton Donnelly, 2023, Curtice 38-45—83

Boys 14-15

Logan Sutto, 2024, Waterville 39-40—79

Myles Murphy, 2024, Maumee 38-41—79

Cahle Roth, 2024, Archbold 39-45—84

Girls 14-15

Kenzie Schroeder, 2023, Hicksville 49-50—99

Lilly Black, 2023, Whitehouse 55-48—103

Emma Myers, 2025, Toledo 48-56—104

Boys 10-13

Maxwell Crooks, 2025, Sylvania 42—42

Jack Leppelmeier, 2026, Wauseon 43—43

Josh Weisenburger, 2025, Perrysburg 44—44

Grady Short, 2027, Archbold 44—44

Girls 10-13

Kennedy Donnelly, 2026, Curtice 52—52

Ryan Dickman, 2027, Fremont 66—66

Sophia Stanton, 2026, Maumee 70—70

