GENOA — Gina Goodman scored 19 points and led her team on a fourth quarter rally as the Comets defeated Lake Thursday, 52-49.
The loss pushes the Flyers out of first place at one-half game behind Elmwood, but both teams have two losses.
Lake falls to 12-4 overall and 9-2 in the NBC, Elmwood is 16-2 and 10-2, and Genoa improves to 10-9 and 4-7.
Genoa took control early, grabbing a 20-5 first quarter lead, but the Flyers fought back to close the gap to seven, 28-21, at halftime and tie the game at 40-40 entering the final quarter.
For Genoa, Lacy Frias scored 13, Aly Hartford and Gabby Lopez scored seven apiece, Sophie Richards scored four points and Shelby Wagner added two points.
Ava Ayers led Lake with 18 points, Taryn DeWese and Delani Robinson scored seven apiece, Sydney Stanley and Brigid Enright scored six apiece, Elise Staczek scored three points and Kelsie Gladieux added two points.
ROSSFORD-OTSEGO GIRLS
TONTOGANY — Rossford freshman Scarlett Williams scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 61-28 Northern Buckeye Conference win over Otsego Thursday.
Katie Glowacki scored nine points, Kierston Johnson and Mia DeBortoli scored eight apiece, Clare Logan scored six points and Rylin Reynolds had five points for the Bulldogs.
Lola Luderman scored three points and Haley Hogan added two points for Rossford.
Ellie Feehan led Otsego with seven points, Lauren Hillesheim and Sophie Dimmick scored six each, Sam Lehr had five points and Morgan Hillesheim and Kaylee Eberly scored two points apiece.
The Bulldogs improve to 4-13 overall and 3-9 in the conference, while Otsego is winless in 17 games, including 12 league games.
NORTH BALTIMORE-LIBERTY-BENTON
NORTH BALTIMORE — Liberty-Benton improved to 15-1 overall and 7-0 in the Blanchard Valley Conference with a 52-18 win over North Baltimore Thursday.
Lauren Gerken scored 18 points and Riley Irwin added 17 to lead the Eagles, ranked 10th in the Associated Press Division III poll.
L-B had just nine turnovers but forced the Tigers into committing 23. L-B also made 14-of-29 shots from inside the arc, 6-of-16 outside the arc, and were 6-for-9 from the line.
Chelsea May scored nine points and Kylie Recker scored four points for the Eagles.
For NB, Grace Hagemeyer scored eight points and had five rebounds, Lydia Feehan and Halie Inbody scored four apiece and Cadence Andrich added two points.
Hailey Lennard had five rebounds and two steals and Emma Cotterman had two assists for the Tigers.
The Tigers outrebounded the Eagles, 20-19, but NB made just 8-of-32 shots (25%) from inside the arc, no three-point shots in three attempts, and were 2-for-8 from the line.
The Tigers fall to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the BVC.