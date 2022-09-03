BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Talor Gooch had a 5-under 65 on a day of low scoring and most players wearing shorts, building a one-shot lead Saturday over newcomer Joaquin Niemann after two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston.

Gooch was among the first players to sign up with the Saudi-funded league and has finished in the top 10 in all three of the series.

