The Mid-American Conference announced the All-MAC women’s golf award recipients for the 2021-22 season on Thursday. Bowling Green State University’s Kayla Davis was named to the All-MAC Second Team. Davis is the seventh Falcon all-time to be named to an All-MAC team and the first since 2003-04.

Davis, a junior from Gahanna, paced the Falcons throughout the season. During the fall Davis picked up her first collegiate win, taking first place at the Cardinal Classic in September. The momentum carried through the season, finishing the year with a fourth place finish at the MAC Championships, the best finish by a Falcon since 2015.

Davis registered her best three-round score at the Cardinal Classic, finishing with a score of 220, just four over par. Her best single round came during the first round of the MAC Championships, finishing one under par with a 71.

Coach of the Year

Kim Kester, Northern Illinois

Golfer of the Year

Emily Price, Kent State

Freshman of the Year

Jennifer Gu, Kent State

All-MAC First Team

Jenn David, Akron

Mayka Hoogeboom, Kent State

Emily Price, Kent State

Chloe Salort, Kent State

Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois

All-MAC Second Team

Liz Kim, Ball State

Kayla Davis, Bowling Green

Casil Allendesalazar, Central Michigan

Anna Watson, Eastern Michigan

Jennifer Gu, Kent State

Noramol Nuchsila, Kent State

