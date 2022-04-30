The Mid-American Conference announced the All-MAC women’s golf award recipients for the 2021-22 season on Thursday. Bowling Green State University’s Kayla Davis was named to the All-MAC Second Team. Davis is the seventh Falcon all-time to be named to an All-MAC team and the first since 2003-04.
Davis, a junior from Gahanna, paced the Falcons throughout the season. During the fall Davis picked up her first collegiate win, taking first place at the Cardinal Classic in September. The momentum carried through the season, finishing the year with a fourth place finish at the MAC Championships, the best finish by a Falcon since 2015.
Davis registered her best three-round score at the Cardinal Classic, finishing with a score of 220, just four over par. Her best single round came during the first round of the MAC Championships, finishing one under par with a 71.
Coach of the Year
Kim Kester, Northern Illinois
Golfer of the Year
Emily Price, Kent State
Freshman of the Year
Jennifer Gu, Kent State
All-MAC First Team
Jenn David, Akron
Mayka Hoogeboom, Kent State
Emily Price, Kent State
Chloe Salort, Kent State
Jasmine Ly, Northern Illinois
All-MAC Second Team
Liz Kim, Ball State
Kayla Davis, Bowling Green
Casil Allendesalazar, Central Michigan
Anna Watson, Eastern Michigan
Jennifer Gu, Kent State
Noramol Nuchsila, Kent State