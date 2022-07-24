CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt drove in three runs to reach 1,002 RBIs, combining with Tyler O'Neill to hit consecutive fourth-inning home runs and lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Saturday night.

Nolan Arenado had three hits, including two of the Cardinals' six doubles. St. Louis tied its season high with eight extra-base hits and won for the sixth time in nine games.

0
0
0
0
0