Maycee Godbolt led off the bottom of the sixth inning with an opposite-field home run, lifting the Bowling Green State University softball team to a 3-2 win over the University of Akron on Saturday. The game, the opener of a three-game Mid-American Conference weekend series, took place at Meserve Field.
The Zips jumped on top early in the nightcap, posting a 5-2 win to split the Saturday DH.
Bailey Sample’s two-run homer had given the Falcons (24-14, 10-8 MAC) a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the opener, but the Zips (17-25, 12-9 MAC) responded with two runs in the top of the sixth, as a Lexi Campbell double plated a pair of teammates.
But, Godbolt led off the home half of the inning with a line-drive homer to right off of UA starter Lexie Petrof, giving the Brown and Orange the lead for good.
Payton Gottshall picked up the complete-game win in the opener, striking out 13 Zips.
In the nightcap, Laurel DeVoe’s two-run homer in the second inning gave UA the lead, and the Zips would add another run in the third and two more in the sixth. BGSU scored a pair of two-out runs in the seventh, but Olivia Otani was able to retire the next hitter and close out the complete-game win.
Greta L’Esperance had two hits in each end of the doubleheader, while Godbolt had three total hits on the day.
The teams close out the series on Sunday at noon, with Senior Day festivities prior to first pitch.