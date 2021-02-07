Girls sectional basketball tournaments
DIVISION I
Perrysburg is the No. 3 seed and will host the Springfield (No. 12)-Ashland (No. 14) winner at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Bowling Green is the No. 18 seed and will play at Lima Senior the No. 13 seed at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16.
DIVISION II
Rossford is the No. 12 seed and will play at Toledo Rogers the 7 No. seed at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17.
DIVISION III
Otsego is the No. 12 seed and will play at Genoa the No. 10 seed on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
Elmwood is the No. 1 seed and will host the Otsego-Genoa winner on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Lake is the No. 6 seed and will host Evergreen the No. 11 seed on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
Eastwood is the No. 2 seed and will host the Lake-Evergreen winner on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.