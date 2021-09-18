For the first time in two years, BGSU is celebrating a victory on the gridiron.
In front of 20,097 fans at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, the Falcons celebrated homecoming with a 27-10 victory over FCS opponent Murray State. Both teams are 1-2.
BGSU senior quarterback Matt McDonald threw for his third straight 200-yard plus game, completing 22 of 28 passes for 221 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Junior wide receiver Austin Osborne, McDonald’s high school teammate, caught six passes for a career high 69 yards, including one play for 33 yards.
But the big news for the Falcons was the success of its running game as seven backs produced 155 yards. That was more than double what BGSU had on the ground its first two games combined.
Freshman Nick Mosley led the way with 48 yards on nine carries and freshman Jaison Patterson ran for a tough 35 yards on 14 carries and one TD. BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said it was an improvement.
“It was better. It’s still not perfect, but we’ve got some good backs. We’ve got to find a way to get them involved, just so we can play some complementary football,” Loeffler said.
“It’s hard to go out and sling it and be productive in the throw and try to win in the throw. We want to run the ball. I know it sounds old, but if you play great defense and you run the ball you win.”
The Falcons’ win came one week after they let one slip away during a 22-19 loss to South Alabama.
“I’m excited for those guys,” Loeffler said. “Last week was horrible — it was miserable. I give them credit.
“We’re a young team that could’ve tanked it, but they came out with a great attitude. We’re just going to keep getting better and better. That’s the goal.”
The Falcons took a 10-0 lead on a 43-yard field goal by senior kicker Nate Needham with 12:03 remaining in the first half, but the Racers came back to tie the game 10-10 at intermission.
In the second half, the BGSU defense shut out the Racers while the Falcons put up two more touchdowns and another field goal to pull away.
“I think our defense played exceptionally,” Loeffler said. “They got off the field, they held them to zero points in the second half.”
For the second week in a row, the BGSU defense stood up on the opening drive. BGSU senior cornerback Devin Taylor flipped a Murray State receiver as he went high to catch a pass from junior quarterback Preston Rice.
The ball was tipped, and BGSU sophomore linebacker Brock Horne was in the right place at the right time with the interception, returning it 12 yards to the Murray State 29 just one minute and 41 seconds after the opening kickoff. That led to the Falcons’ first touchdown.
“It definitely is a big confidence builder when you go out and get an interception or a blocked punt,” Horne said. “Those kinds of things are game-changers, and on the opening drive to go out and get an interception and a score definitely swung the momentum our way right away. It helped and we needed it.”
Murray State came into the game known for their running game, so to make a play on pass defense was huge.
“Defensively, we just kept pushing them with our effort. The effort to the ball is a big thing on defense because when you run to the ball good things happen, like a tipped interception and pick it up. If you’re not running to the ball that never happens,” Horne said.
Five plays after Horne’s interception, Patterson not only scored his first collegiate touchdown, but the Falcons’ first rushing TD of the year from two yards out.
“It was a great feeling,” Patterson said. “I’ve been dreaming about that since high school and it’s great to have that.”
After the Falcons had built a 10-0 lead, Murray State scored on a 6-yard run by redshirt freshman Damonta Witherspoon with 6:55 remaining in the half, capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive.
On BGSU’s ensuing possession, a McDonald pass was intercepted by Murray State’s only Ohio player, sophomore cornerback Devontae McKee, who returned it 31 yards to the Falcons’ 24.
Seven plays later, Murray State junior kicker Aaron Baum nailed a 47-yard field goal, tying the game at 10-all with 1:46 remaining in the half.
BGSU owned the scoreboard in the second half, first capping an 11-play, 71-yard drive with a 1-yard rushing TD by McDonald with 9:25 remaining in the third.
Needham kicked a 36-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in the third, and McDonald threw a 5-yard TD pass to redshirt freshman running back Taron Keith in the fourth quarter, capping an 11-play, 70-yard drive.
Murray State had one more fourth quarter drive that pushed to the Falcons’ 44, but BGSU senior strong safety Sy Dabney got the Falcons’ second interception of the game.
BGSU finished with 339 total yards to Murray State’s 201 and the Falcons had 22 first downs to the Racers’ 20.
For Murray State, Rice completed 13 of 28 passes for 137 yards, including six to junior LaMartez Brooks for 50 yards.
The Racers had 104 yards rushing, led by Witherspoon’s 38 yards on 13 carries. That was monumental to stop their running game, said Horne.
“That was definitely a big emphasis and stopping the run for them because that is what they are about,” Horne said. “I think they had the ball for like 14 minutes against Cincinnati (42-7 Racers loss) and a lot of that was due to their ability to run the ball consistently. That was the big focus of the week.”
At No. 8 ranked Cincinnati, the Racers and Bearcats were tied 7-7 at halftime. Murray State coach Dean Hood said for the second week in a row, his Racers gave a strong effort against BGSU, another FBS team.
“I thought our guys played with great effort and ran to the battle line every time there was a challenge out there. I didn’t see anyone backing down against Cincinnati and nobody was backing down tonight,” Hood said.