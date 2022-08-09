Sanford Stadium Georgia

Georgia fans cheer during a victory celebration for the NCAA college football champions at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, to approve a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

 Ben Gray

ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia's football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors.

University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan for Sanford Stadium, which will be paid for with private donations and borrowing by the private UGA Athletic Association.

