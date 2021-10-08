GENOA — In their quest to share the Northern Buckeye Conference title with Genoa, Lake played the Comets to a 0-0 tie in the second half.
The only problem with that is the Comets scored eight first half goals to put the game out of reach long before the second half started.
Because of the Comets’ 8-0 victory Thursday, Genoa improved to 14-0 overall and 8-0 in the NBC, good enough to clinch the NBC championship.
Lake fell to 8-4-1 overall and 5-2-1 in the conference. Only two losses to Genoa and a 1-1 tie with Otsego blemishes the Flyers’ NBC season.
Immediately off the opening kickoff, Lake took possession deep into Genoa territory and had an opportunity to score but it was knocked away by the Comets’ back line.
The Flyers only got a handful of scoring opportunities after that. After the clearing, Genoa junior forward Griffin Meyer controlled the ball down the left sideline and fired a 30-yard angled shot into the net.
Just like that, 41 seconds after the opening kickoff, the Comets led 1-0, and the romp was on.
By halftime, Meyer already had scored a three-goal hat trick. Senior forward Aiden Hemmert, the reigning NBC Player of the Year, had two goals and an assist and senior midfielder Evan Hoeft had a goal and an assist.
Genoa junior midfielders Hunter Streight and Mike Lickert scored one goal apiece and senior forward Ethan Wilson provided two assists. The Comets this year have outscored opponents 116-8.
“The three up top are phenomenal, and so is their midfield — that is a lot of goals,” said Lake coach Brian Reed.
“Last year they had a lot of goals, this year they’ve had a lot of goals. I knew they were going to be tough. Defensively, they stepped up even though I know some of those guys are younger.
“Their goalkeeper (sophomore Tyler Harper) had a great save. We missed an early opportunity. They played great,” Reed continued.
Reed said his players seemed to relish the opportunity to play against a quality team. It was obvious that players from both teams knew each other.
“A lot of these guys play club together, so they know each other from that,” Reed said.
Reed added that in the first half his team had communication issues that did not help the defense.
“We kind of unraveled that first half,” Reed said. “We had guys on each other, but you know being down 8-0, that is tough to come back from.”
Genoa coach Tim Memmer, who used to coach the Bowling Green girls, said first halves like that are nothing new for his team.
“That is fairly typical of how most of our first halves have gone. We are focused on where we go, and they are lethal when they get moving,” Memmer said.
In the second half, the 6-foot-3 Hemmert, who has 94 points on 34 goals and 26 assists, was trying to help second team players score, and even ran to the back end to boot a goal kick in the final minute.
“Their selflessness is incredible, even the ones in the second half who are trying to get the other guys to score. They’re not after their own stats, they are trying to get their own guys in that,” Memmer said.
Genoa outshot Lake 16-3, and that only includes shots on the frame. Including all shots, the Comets outshot the Flyers 31-5.
Playing a bigger role than he usually does was Lake senior midfielder Tannor Nowicki, who had four non-goalie saves, 12 steals, booted 11 free kicks, 19 goal kicks, and had one 35-yard shot which was saved by Harper.
On top of that, Lake junior goalkeeper Holden Wodrich made eight saves and Harper had three saves. Lake junior midfielder Kaiden Reed fired two shots on goal.
Reed said he expects his team to rebound after playing a solid opponent.
“So, I got a chance to get everybody in tonight and we have two important games coming up with Eastwood (Monday) and Otsego (Thursday).”
Both of those NBC contests are on the road and begin at 5 p.m.