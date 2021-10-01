MILLBURY - Genoa sophomore quarterback Aiden Brunkhorst ran for 120 yards and completed 10 of 14 passes for 75 yards as the Comets defeated Lake, 42-14, in a Northern Buckeye Conference encounter Friday.
At Lake Community Stadium, Genoa improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the NBC while Lake fell to 2-5 and 1-3, even though Lake had 366 total yards to Genoa’s 346.
For Lake, Richie Hayward had 156 yards receiving on 11 catches, and he had the game’s first score on a 10-yard pass from Lake quarterback Joe Clay.
Robert Messenger scored from one yard out to tie the game at 7-7 after one quarter.
Brunkhorst put Genoa up 14-7 by throwing a 20-yard TD pass to Merced Diaz, but Clay scored on a 1-yard run to knot the game at 14-14.
Genoa would go on to score 28 points unanswered from there on out. First, Brunkhorst scored on a 2-yard run to put the Comets up 21-14 at the half.
In the second half, Augustus Trainer scored on a 19-yard run, Brunkhorst threw an 11-yard TD pass to Diaz and Mason Drummond had an 86-yard interception return for six points.
Clay completed 14 of 21 passes for 177 yards and the Flyers had 189 yards rushing on 41 carries. The Comets had 115 yards passing and 231 yards rushing on 34 carries.