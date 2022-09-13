Broncos Seahawks Football

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

 Stephen Brashear

SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn't validation for Geno Smith.

It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity.

