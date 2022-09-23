Bowling Green trailed Anthony Wayne by less than a touchdown, 13-7, entering the fourth quarter, but the game got away from the Bobcats in the final 12 minutes.
AW running back Joe Caswell ran for three touchdowns of 24, 12, and 48 yards as the Generals pulled away, downing the Bobcats, 34-14, in Northern Lakes League action at Bobcat Stadium Friday.
AW remains undefeated at 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference while BG falls to 2-4 and 1-2.
AW scored two first quarter TDs on an interception return by Cadence Caswell and an 11-yard run by Joe Caswell.
BG countered on a three-yard TD pass from quarterback Kadin Shank to Evan Brandt with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter to bring the Bobcats to within one score, 13-7.
Ashton Studer scored BG’s final TD in the fourth quarter on a seven-yard run.
AW had 304 total yards to BG’s 200, including 213 yards rushing on 24 carries by Joe Caswell. AW had a 15-5 advantage in first downs.
Shank completed 12 of 21 passes for 115 yards, Peyton Harris ran for 52 yards on 20 carries, Brock Hastings ran for 21 yards on 10 carries, and Ja’ceous Shannon ran for 10 yards on three carries for BG.
Hastings caught five passes for 94 yards, Studer had two catches for 10 yards, and Shannon and Brandt both had two catches for six yards.
Defensively, Michael Kisor and A.J. Clemons led BG with nine solo tackles apiece, Shannon had five tackles, and Hastings had four tackles.
AW quarterback Cadence Carswell completed 3-of-5 passes for 27 yards and Marco Morrison threw one pass completion for five yards.
Cadence Carswell also ran for 23 yards on eight carries, Morrison had 23 yards on four carries, and Carson Spradlin ran for 12 yards on two carries.
Carter Shaller caught a pass for 18 yards, Joe Caswell had two catches for nine yards, and Winn Sharp caught one pass for five yards for the Generals.
Tanner Graf led the AW defense with six solo tackles and England Allen, Luke Wymer, Spradlin and Cadence Carswell had pass interceptions.