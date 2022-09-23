BG Anthony Wayne

BG's Brock Hastings makes a catch during the second half near the end zone.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Bowling Green trailed Anthony Wayne by less than a touchdown, 13-7, entering the fourth quarter, but the game got away from the Bobcats in the final 12 minutes.

AW running back Joe Caswell ran for three touchdowns of 24, 12, and 48 yards as the Generals pulled away, downing the Bobcats, 34-14, in Northern Lakes League action at Bobcat Stadium Friday.

