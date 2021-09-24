Anthony Wayne held Bowling Green to 115 total yards as the Generals prevailed 28-0 in a Northern Lakes League game.
Anthony Wayne improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the NLL, while BG fell to 1-5 and 1-2.
Their game Friday was moved to be played on BG’s new artificial field after Anthony Wayne’s field flooded.
Anthony Wayne had 350 total yards, including 294 rushing, and 16 first downs to BG’s seven.
Anthony Wayne running back Joe Caswell scored two first quarter touchdowns, on 11-yard and 5-yard runs.
Caswell got his third TD on a 37-yard run with 4:26 remaining in the first half, and Anthony Wayne quarterback Cameron Swiger scored on a 14-yard run in the third quarter.
Caswell ran for 178 yards on 19 carries, Jacob Copley had 52 yards on four carries, Chase Saneholtz ran for 28 yards on five carries, Swiger had 25 yards rushing on six carries, and Ryan Robertson had 11 yards on two carries for Anthony Wayne.
Swiger completed 5 of 15 passes for 56 yards, including one to Copley for 29 yards and two to Evan Ray for 18 yards.
BG quarterback Kadin Shank completed 10 of 19 passes for 55 yards, his longest 14 yards to Isiah Cook. Cook caught four passes for 25 yards and Evan Brandt caught three passes for 25 yards,
Shank was also held to 25 yards rushing on 19 carries, Marcus Hammer had 25 yards on the ground on 10 carries and Nick Powers ran for 10 yards on three carries.
Defensively, Brandt led BG with 11 tackles, including 10 solo tackles and Ty Grooms led Anthony Wayne with 10½ tackles, including eight solo and 1½ tackles for a loss. Saneholtz had an interception for the Generals.