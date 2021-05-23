MAUMEE — Despite a grand slam by Hannah Hoverman in the top of the seventh inning, Perrysburg softball fell short Friday, losing 9-6 to Anthony Wayne in a Division I District Final.
The Yellow Jackets end the season 19-9.
Anthony Wayne led the whole way, jumping on Perrysburg in the first inning to the tune of two runs. After Emily Liskai singled down the left field on a controversial fair or foul call, she was brought in via an RBI single from Trinity Nowicki. The Generals got another later in the inning off a sacrifice fly from Lauren Curry. This put the Generals up 2-0 after one inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the second inning with sophomore Brooklyn Patchen in the circle for the Generals and freshman Maison Gerrard in the circle for Perrysburg.
In the top of the next inning, Perrysburg struck for their first run of the game on a single from senior Taji Pickett that drove in fellow senior Kylie Griggs, making the score 2-1 in favor of the Generals.
Anthony Wayne evened that run in the bottom of the inning, with a home run ball from Trinity Nowicki.
The Generals, who have lived all year on the long ball, hit three more home runs in this game, adding to their school record home run total now standing at 41 for the year. The state record for Ohio softball is 46.
“Our bats came alive, we practiced in batting practice yesterday all day in our practice and focused on how Perrysburg pitched to us the first two games this season and it paid off,” Anthony Wayne head coach Ronald Myers said.
The Generals offense continued to roll in the fourth getting two more runs, one on a solo home run from Hannah Pfudnt, and the fifth, getting three runs all from a three-run home run off the bat of Curry.
Perrysburg’s offense stuttered, and the Generals held an 8-1 lead after five innings.
“They have a great offensive lineup, we didn’t necessarily have our best effort today and those things happen but hats off to Anthony Wayne, they played a great game,” Perrysburg head coach Ryan DeMars said.
Despite the big lead, Perrysburg continued to fight, getting a run in the sixth on a double from Emily O’Connell and then really threatening to make a game of it in the top of the seventh with a Hoverman grand slam that put the score at 9-6 with no outs in the inning.
“That is something we have talked about all year is being able to battle and never giving up. They gave us a shot there at the end, cutting it to a three-run game and we had nobody out. That is certainly something that is doable, so we were excited about that. I was just proud of the girls for battling all the way through,” DeMars said.
Six is all they would get, though, as Patchen got the next three batters and won a district championship for Anthony Wayne.
Maison Gerrard received the loss in the circle for Perrysburg going 4.1 innings and giving up eight earned run on eight hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Fellow freshman Natalie Getchey relieved her in the fifth inning going 1.2 innings and giving up a run on four hits, no strikeouts and a walk.
Anthony Wayne Patchen got the win for Generals going all seven innings and giving up six earned runs on eight hits, six strikeouts and two walks.
At the plate the Yellow Jackets were led by Hoverman who went 1-for-3 with four RBIs. Griggs and freshman Jessica Miller were the only two on the team with a multi-hit game. Griggs went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Miller went 2-for-3 with one run scored.
The Yellow Jackets will graduate five seniors in Griggs, Pickett, Hoverman, O’Connell and Bella Delgado.
“The seniors just did an incredible job all year. Making sure that the young players felt welcomed, and they knew what was going on. They were a source of education for the newer players to adjust to the coaching and the style and they were someone who could help them along and just really provide an example for them,” DeMars said.
It was a bittersweet end to a nice season for the Yellow Jackets, who defeated both Anthony Wayne and Springfield during the regular season. Those two teams will face off in regional semifinals.
“It was a real solid season. We made it to the district championship game, we had six girls starting that had never played varsity softball before this season,” DeMars said. “Of course we would have loved to have won this game but the girls battled. I’m really proud of the way they handled themselves all year.”