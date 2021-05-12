WHITEHOUSE — Bowling Green High School softball fell 17-1 in five innings on Tuesday to the No. 8 ranked team in the state, Anthony Wayne.
The win moves the Generals to 20-1, 10-0 NLL. The loss makes the Bobcats 13-11, 5-6 NLL.
The Bobcats used three different pitchers in the contest starting with Katelyn Ziems who gave up 10 runs (three earned) on seven hits, no strikeouts and one walk in 1.1 innings of work.
BGHS committed a total of 10 errors throughout the contest.
Twelve total runs came across the plate for the Generals in the first two innings to open up an early 12-1 lead.
The Bobcats got their one run in the first inning, with a Kylie Foster single to drive in Mercedes Richter who singled earlier in the inning. Those two hits were the only ones that Bowling Green got.
Lauren Curry was in the circle for the Generals, and she went all five innings giving up one earned run on two hits, two walks and 10 strikeouts.
The Generals added five more runs in the third and fourth innings to blow the game wide open before Curry closed it out in the top of the fifth inning.
BGHS had just four baserunners in the entire game with the two singles from Foster and Richter as well as a walk each from Meghan Kramp and Sammie Trimpey.
The Generals totaled 10 hits with freshman Abigail Kennelly, sophomore Emily Liskai and junior Kennedy Cowan all getting two hits. Kennelly, Liskai, Brooklyn Patchen and Essence Dobbelaere-Buchman each had two RBIs.
Next up for the Bobcats is the OHSAA Tournament where they are ranked No. 10 in the Division I District Bracket at Fostoria. Sectional Finals will be played at the higher seed’s home field so Bowling Green will travel to Whitmer to take on the No. 3 seeded Panthers for a sectional title.
The two teams met in the first game of their season this year and the Panthers came out on top 12-1. Whitmer is 21-5 this season.