Anthony Wayne came to Bowling Green’s Carter Park Wednesday with a chip on their shoulder.
Over the past two years, BG junior Nate Kress has had the Generals’ number. So, when Kress took the mound in a Division I district semifinal Wednesday, AW was ready.
The Generals scored seven runs before BG even got to bat. AW belted five hits and took advantage of two errors and a walk, forcing Kress to throw 30 pitches.
AW held on for a 7-5 win as BG, the Northern Lakes League runners-up, bows out at 16-8.
“Today was a good day. BG is an outstanding team,” AW first-year coach Ryan Donley said. “Some of these guys played on the team last year so they had a bit of a bad taste from a year ago losing in the district semifinal to BG. This one felt really good. I’m proud.
“Credit to BG — they are a phenomenal team, and they represent the Northern Lakes League well.”
Donley said the Generals had a strong feeling that Kress, a Bowling Green State University commit, would be on the mound, so they prepared in advance.
“We’ve been working really hard on our opposite field approach, but we honestly talked most about having selfless at-bats instead of selfish at-bats,” Donley said.
“We have a lot of guys who can really swing it and we have a lot of guys who can hit it out of the yard, but sometimes you get a little long (swing) and you lose sight and give up easy outs — pop ups and weak ground balls that we are rolling over on because we were selfish,” Donley continued.
“So, they did a great job, even when we hit some balls real hard, and they were caught. But we got to him by having selfless at-bats and moving the ball around and putting pressure on the defense and when you can do that, good things can happen.”
Donley says the Generals, which have become a perennial staple at the top of the NLL standings, had something to prove after a rough start this season. AW is 13-11 heading into the district final.
“We’re battle-tested. We’ve played a tough schedule and we’ve talked about that. We’re still learning and getting better, but I believe in my players, and I love them to death,” Donley said.
“They work hard, and I think when you look at our line-up, two through seven, and the league coaches voted those kids first team all-league. We’ve got players. It’s just a matter of putting it all together.”
BG coach Fred Riggs said, “You know what, the first inning we had a couple errors. They came with a good plan against us and just put the ball in play.
“They are a good team. They are peaking at the right time, like we did last year. There are a lot of talented players on that team.”
After the first, Kress settled in. He followed by throwing six scoreless innings. Kress threw 109 pitches, including 80 for strikes, striking out three and walking two.
“Nate’s always going to be strong for us,” Riggs said. “He gets better as the game proceeds. You see in the seventh inning he’s up over 100 pitches and he’s still throwing gas.
“That’s what we look for — we worked for labored movements, we look for him being tired, but he would come to me and say, ‘I want the ball, coach. I want to finish this out.’
“How do you tell a kid ‘no’ when he’s throwing the ball with gas and we’re deep in the game?”
On offense, it was Kress who dealt the blow that got BG back into the game, hitting a grand slam home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the sixth.
BG added one more run in the sixth and had two runners in scoring position when AW junior reliever Mitch Harder got BG senior Ryan Jackson to ground out to third for the final out.
For BG, senior Jimmy LaForce was 2-for-4 and Jackson, senior Brayden Clauson and junior Brock Hastings had base hits.
BG seniors Brady Gaines and Cameron Deiter reached after getting hit by a pitch and Deiter had the Bobcats’ only stolen base.
For AW, senior Chase Saneholtz was 2-for-4 with a double, junior Jack Behnfeldt was 2-for-4, and junior Zach Carpenter was 2-for-2.
Juniors Tyler Mull and sophomore Bryce Anderson hit doubles and Harder and juniors Marco Morrison and Hadryn Nowicki had base hits.
The Generals successfully laid down three sacrifice bunts by Anderson, Carpenter and Morrison.
AW junior Brayden Weis kept the Bobcats scoreless until Kress’ grand slam, but he still finished as the winning pitcher, striking out two, walking three, allowing five hits and four earned runs through five innings.
Senior Rory Smith pitched to two batters in middle relief, and Harder got the save after holding the Bobcats hitless through the final 1.2 innings.