WHITEHOUSE — Bowling Green High School boys basketball was able to stay with No. 1 Anthony Wayne in Thursday night NLL tournament action, but eventually fell 61-55.
With the loss the Bobcats will move on to the OHSAA tournament where they will face off with Clay on Wednesday. Anthony Wayne advances to the finals of the NLL tournament tomorrow where they will play Sylvania Northview at Perrysburg.
Neither team was really able to separate themselves all night. The Bobcats trailed 20-14 after one quarter and then were able to make up three points of that lead before the end of the half, going into the locker rooms down 27-24.
The Bobcats continued to push that lead further, winning the third quarter and dropping the Generals’ lead to two heading into the final quarter.
Anthony Wayne ultimately controlled the end of the game.
“Our fight is always good. I think that’s kind of what we’re known for is every guy giving 100% effort on 100% of the plays. We fought to the very end, even in this game,” BGHS head coach Marshal Headley said.
Kaleb Gerken, as usual, constantly found himself below the basket as he pitched in a team-high 21 points for the Bobcats.
“Kaleb always does a really good job of getting people in the air and he is just such a force down low for us,” Headley said.
The next leading scorers for the Bobcats were Ryan Jackson and Brock Hastings with nine. All nine of Hastings’s points came from beyond the arc.
Their NLL season over, Headley and the Bobcats will look forward to the state tournament as a team that played better as the season went on.
If they win their matchup with the Eagles on Wednesday, they’ll see a matchup with No. 4 seeded Sylvania Northview next Friday.
“Any time you play a team like Anthony Wayne, I mean they always have very good shooters in their program, it’s going to prepare you to play anybody,” Headley said. “We’ll get in to the film room and start preparing for them.”
BOWLING GREEN 14 10 18 13 – 55
ANTHONY WAYNE 20 7 17 17 – 61
BOWLING GREEN
Gerken, 5-1-8—21; Jackson, 1-1-4—9; Hastings, 0-3-0—9; Brown, 2-0-2—6; Brandt, 0-2-0—6; Sayen, 2-0-0—4; Cook, 0-0—0; Furnas, 0-0—0; Suelzer, 0-0—0 TOTALS: 10-7-14—55
ANTHONY WAYNE
Pike, 9-1-2—23; Ruhe, 2-2-3—13; Debo, 0-2-5—11; Anderson, 1-1-2—7; Copley, 0-1-2—5; Winston, 0-0-2—2; Reia, 0-0—0; Schofield, 0-0—0; Trost, 0-0—0. TOTALS: 12-7-16—61