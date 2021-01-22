PERRYSBURG — Anthony Wayne did everything it needed to do to escape with a road victory Friday night. The Generals made every critical shot, keeping with Perrysburg until the final minute, before taking the advantage and coming out on top 40-36.
It was a game in which every possession mattered. Anthony Wayne and the Yellow Jackets were tied at 36 with 46 seconds left when Garret Pike’s shot at point blank range fell through, putting the Generals up one score. Perrysburg managed just two points in the final five minutes of the game.
“We have got to step up and make shots when it counts,” Jackets head coach Dave Boyce said after the game.
The biggest lead of the game came in the first two minutes, with Pike putting the Generals ahead early. The senior went on a 7-0 run by himself to start the game, first with back-to-back buckets in the paint before capping the run with a triple.
“He makes great things happen for us. He’s done it all year. He’s going to continue to do it. People are starting to scout him differently, so we adjust to make wrinkles in everything we do,” Anthony Wayne head coach Josh Arthur said.
Perrysburg responded with an 11-0 run of its own. The run was led in part by Matt Watkins. The sophomore tallied eight points at the half. Watkins finished as the leading scorer on the team despite being held to just two second half points. The forward also pulled down a team-best nine rebounds to go along with two blocks.
“Matt did a really good job on defense tonight. He played really hard. He’s going to be a good basketball player,” Boyce said.
Watkins was aided by Andy Boros. The senior chipped in three steals as well as seven hard-earned rebounds, giving second chance opportunities to his team as well as taking away some from his opponent.
“He’s been getting better every week, and he gave us a real lift tonight,” Boyce said.
The margin was slight throughout the game. After the initial run by the Generals, the lead for either team was never greater than four until the final score. The match also featured nine lead changes.
Perrysburg drops to 6-6 on the season. The team travels to Sylvania Tuesday where they take on Northview. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.