NAPERVILLE, Ill. – The Bowling Green State University men’s golf team competed in the first day of the MAC Championships on Friday at White Eagle Country Club.
Connor Gdovin led the charge for the Falcons with a score of 74, ending the first round in a tie for 11th in the field. Gdovin led the field with the most pars on the day with 15 over the 18 holes played. Tom North was just two strokes behind with 76, tied for 16th with a team-high three birdies.
As a team, the Falcons led the field with a total of 57 pars. That effort led to being just +4 on par threes and only +3 on par fives as a team after the first round. The Orange and Brown also had six birdies. Bowling Green will begin teeing off at 8:30 a.m. EST time on Saturday (April 30) after tee times were moved up due to impending weather. The Falcons will be playing alongside Ball State.
Bowling Green Results: Day 1
T11 - Connor Gdovin - 74 (+2)
T16 - Tom North - 76 (+4)
T22 - Dylan Fitchet - 77 (+5)
T25 - Darin Hudak - 78 (+6)
T39 - Ian Mackenzie-Olson - 83 (+11)
MAC Championships Team Leaderboard
1 - Eastern Michigan - 289 (+1)
2 - Toledo - 292 (+4)
3 - Kent State - 295 (+7)
4 - Northern Illinois - 300 (+12)
5 - Ball State - 301 (+13)
6 - Bowling Green - 305 (+17)
7 - Miami (OH) - 306 (+18)
8 - Ohio - 308 (+20)
The Falcons will play the second round of the MAC Championships on Saturday before concluding the weekend with the third and final round on Sunday.