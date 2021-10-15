North Baltimore’s Levi Gazarek is a rare commodity in the world of NCAA Division I sports: He plays two varsity sports at BGSU.
A 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end for the football team, he is also a right-handed pitcher for the BGSU baseball team.
A sport management major, he is the son of Marty and Holly Gazarek and has a brother Gabe. His father played collegiate baseball at Indiana and professionally for the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers, while his uncle Matt Gazarek played baseball at the University of Findlay and the Toledo Mud Hens.
On the baseball field last spring, Gazarek pitched 6.2 innings in relief for coach Danny Schmitz.
Right now, his focus is on football.
As a redshirt freshman, Gazarek has been thrown into the NCAA Division I football world in a hurry.
His presence on the football field is paying off for BGSU. Second on the depth charts, Gazarek has caught seven passes for 54 yards, his longest covering 19 yards.
Gazarek made his collegiate football debut against Ohio during 2020’s 0-5 season. This year, he said there is a different feeling in the locker room as the Falcons are 2-4.
“I think it says how much we love each other. We talk about it all the time, about caring for one another, and wanted to have each other’s back and I think we do that,” Gazarek said.
“I think it took place last winter going into the spring. It was really a huge shift starting, and in the summer, it was a great summer. We really had a great summer. I definitely believe that it is really a great thing to be a part of.”
Gazarek says the difference between this year’s team and last year’s team is like night and day.
“It’s definitely a huge step forward. Compared to last year it’s a completely different world,” Gazarek said. “I think with us, just learning how to practice and going out there every day, giving it everything we’ve got and getting ready for the task at hand on game day, it’s really been good.”
Gazarek said senior quarterback Matt McDonald is a big reason for that. In five games, McDonald has completed 139 of 213 passes (65.3%) for 1,406 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions, averaging 234.3 per game.
McDonald has thrown for 200-plus yards in four games compared to one last year, and he is ranked first in the Mid-American Conference and 14th nationally.
“I think Matt is really doing a fantastic job. He’s really doing a great job being our leader and he is our captain. We’re all getting more comfortable playing together and it is only going to get better as the season goes,” Gazarek said.
However, the running game has yet to find itself, which as a tight end, Gazarek is responsible for, too. The Falcons have averaged just 57.2 yards on the ground per game and two yards per carry.
“I think as soon as we start establishing the run game more, that will really open things up and bring a lot more to the table,” Gazarek said.
BGSU coach Scot Loeffler said there is also a sense of urgency to turn this program around, and since the season is nearly half over, the time is now.
Gazarek says he and his teammates, including the tight end room, are getting it.
“I think urgency means being attentive to every detail and not taken any plays off and not taking anything for granted,” Gazarek said.
“Attending every meeting and doing all the little things right off the field — just being urgent in all those areas and you are going to do it on the field. If you do it in every aspect, you’re going to be fine on the field.”
Growing up in southern Wood County, football games at Doyt L. Perry Stadium were always a part of Gazarek’s life.
Gazarek has noticed a difference in the fan presence at the three home games against South Alabama and Murray State. Over 20,000 fans attended the Murray State and South Alabama games, and over 17,000 during the loss to Akron. A contingent from North Baltimore is always there to see him play.
“It means the world getting to see all the people I know growing up coming to the games and supporting us,” Gazarek said.
“A lot of family and friends have been coming to the games that might not have in the past. It’s just great to see all the support for the program.”
At North Baltimore Gazarek was a four-year letter winner and the quarterback. As a senior, he ran for 1,105 yards with 10 touchdowns and threw for 1,110 yards with 13 passing touchdowns plus he had 158 receiving yards and a touchdown.
As a junior, he ran for 682 yards and eight TDs while adding 1,700 passing yards and 14 scores. In 2017, he had 812 receiving yards on 41 catches with 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. His freshman year, he had 324 receiving yards with five touchdowns.
A three-star recruit, Gazarek chose BGSU over offers from Michigan State, Maryland, Ball State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State and others.