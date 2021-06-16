Bowling Green is home to one of the most dominant youth swimming programs in the state of Ohio: the Bowling Green Swim Club.
The Gators had won 10 straight conference championships heading into last year, including 43 of a possible 49 Greater Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference titles.
On Thursday, BGSC travels for a dual meet at Bryan, followed by the Flag City Invite Friday.
“I am excited,” said swimmer Madeline Blakely. “I am just glad we got to swim last year. That was really nice. A lot of other local clubs didn’t get to swim and we got to.
“It was a lot of meets against ourselves … intra-squad meets where we would just compete against each other,” she said. “We did not get to go against a lot of other teams.”
Carolyn Strunk, BGSC’s head coach, has been with the program since 1995. She has been head coach since August 1997.
“Being involved with the Bowling Green Swim Club since 1995, it has meant that I have seen a lot of swimmers grow up, mature, go on and do a lot of different things with their lives,” Strunk said.
“Continuing with that has been something that I think is really important today. Not really being able to compete last summer, it was a challenge … but we kept plugging along last summer.”
Strunk is still acutely aware, however, of the expectations she has help build around her program.
While it is a relief for her swimmers to return to a sense of normalcy, she still has high expectations in terms of results.
Strunk was asked if this summer would be more about appreciating the opportunities that her swimmers were not afforded last summer, or seizing and capitalizing on said opportunities.
“I think it is a combination of both of those things,” she said. “Until you see it happen, it’s hard to grasp how much work you’ve put in as a swimmer to get to that next step of improvement. I think that is something that is making everything gel at this point, because they’re able to see that right now and that is something that I think is extremely important.”
If nothing else, 2020 gave Strunk the ability to take a step back a truly appreciate not only what she has been able to accomplish alongside her swimmers, but the ability to still compete — period.
“It has become something that we’ve all come to appreciate … myself and the swimmers have come to understand that there are swimmers that have had to change teams because facilities have said that not only are we not going to let you in now, but we’re not going to have a team in the future.
“We know there was a team that had 400 swimmers that had to go find other teams to swim with.”