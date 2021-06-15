The Bowling Green Swim Club defeated Days Swim Club 839 to 613 during their fist meet Tuesday in Defiance.

First place finishers:

Allie Barasch - 15 & Over 50 Free, 200 IM, 100 Free and the 100 Fly.

Ella Billiot - 200 IM.

Karter Doust - 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly and the 50 Back.

Jackson Fallis - 50 Back.

Fiona Freeman - 500 Free, and the 100 Back.

Brynna Gaines - 200 Free.

Melody Hernandez - 100 Free, 50 Free, 25 Fly, 25 Breast Stroke and the 100 Free Relay.

Josh Hildebrand - 100 Free.

Ethan Jones - 500 Free.

Spencer Jones - 25 Breast Stroke.

Maggie Layne - 100 Breast Stroke.

Melanie Long - 200 Free.

Jennifer Lopez - 100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Fly and the 50 Back.

Alayna Mahan - 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 50 Back and the 50 Breast Stroke.

Calvin Price - 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back and the 100 Breast Stroke.

Lilly Shawver - 100 IM and the 50 Breast Stroke.

Ella Sigman - 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back and the 100 Breast Stoke.

