The Bowling Green Swim Club defeated Days Swim Club 839 to 613 during their fist meet Tuesday in Defiance.
First place finishers:
Allie Barasch - 15 & Over 50 Free, 200 IM, 100 Free and the 100 Fly.
Ella Billiot - 200 IM.
Karter Doust - 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly and the 50 Back.
Jackson Fallis - 50 Back.
Fiona Freeman - 500 Free, and the 100 Back.
Brynna Gaines - 200 Free.
Melody Hernandez - 100 Free, 50 Free, 25 Fly, 25 Breast Stroke and the 100 Free Relay.
Josh Hildebrand - 100 Free.
Ethan Jones - 500 Free.
Spencer Jones - 25 Breast Stroke.
Maggie Layne - 100 Breast Stroke.
Melanie Long - 200 Free.
Jennifer Lopez - 100 IM, 100 Free, 50 Fly and the 50 Back.
Alayna Mahan - 50 Free, 100 Free, 50 Fly, 50 Back and the 50 Breast Stroke.
Calvin Price - 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back and the 100 Breast Stroke.
Lilly Shawver - 100 IM and the 50 Breast Stroke.
Ella Sigman - 50 Free, 200 Free, 100 Free, 100 Back and the 100 Breast Stoke.