CANTON, Ohio — Para swimmer Abby Gase, a senior at Otsego High School, competed in the first-ever para swimming State Championships on Wednesday.
She swam in two events, taking third in the 100 backstroke and fifth in the 50 freestyle.
This is the end of Gase’s high school swimming career but she still hopes to qualify for the Olympics. She will be swimming in Texas for the World Para Swimming World Series in April and in Minnesota for the Olympic Trials in June.
Elmwood wins at the buzzer
The No. 8 seed Elmwood boys basketball team moved on to the sectional semifinals with an upset 62-59 win over No. 7 seed Seneca East on Wednesday.
Kade Lentz knocked down a 3 at the buzzer to send the Royals to the sectional championship.
They will take on Willard on their home court on Friday at 7 p.m.
Lake advances
No. 10 seeded Lake boys basketball defeated the No. 12 seed Northwood 48-37 on Wednesday.
They’ll advance to the sectional finals to take on No. 1 seed Cardinal Stritch and Division III District player of the year Jhaiden Wilson on Friday at 7 p.m.
Otsego upsets Evergreen
The 8 seeded boys basketball team upset No. 3 seed Evergreen 39-36 on Wednesday.
They’ll travel to Eastwood on Friday at 7 p.m. to take on the Eagles in sectional finals.