Bowling Green State University sophomore Lacee Bethea, right, hugs teammate senior forward Lynsey Spotts after scoring the game-winning goal on an assist by Spotts during the first half of a Mid-American Conference tournament semifinal match Thursday at Cochrane Stadium. BGSU defeated Buffalo 1-0 to advance to the championship match on Sunday. In the net for the Falcons, Lili Berg made two saves for her third-straight shutout.
