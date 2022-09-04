APTOPIX LPGA Tour Golf

Gaby Lopez, of Mexico, celebrates her birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Dana Classic LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open.

Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang.

